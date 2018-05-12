Jury will start deliberations in McNair lawsuit against the NCAA on Monday

After three weeks of witnesses, video depositions, charts, slides and other documents, Broillet all but begged the group to send a message to the NCAA for a "botched" investigation of McNair. He accused the organization, as he has throughout the trial, of changing evidence and violating its own rules to implicate McNair and use that as a pretext to increase sanctions against USC. Broillet asked the jury for $27 million in actual damages — plus unspecified punitive damages — as he took them through the nine-question verdict form.