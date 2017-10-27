USC vs. Arizona State: How the Trojans and Sun Devils match up for Saturday's game

No. 21 USC (6-2, 4-1 in the Pac-12) vs. Arizona State (4-3, 3-1)

Saturday, 7:45 p.m., Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Ariz. TV: ESPN. Radio: 870, 830

Sam Darnold vs. Arizona State pass defense: Darnold torched Arizona State for 352 yards and three touchdowns passing and added a rushing touchdown last season. But USC’s offense has slowed this season, and Arizona State has found a stout pass defense. Cornerback Chad Adams has allowed a total of 10 yards passing in the last three games. The pass rush has generated 22 sacks, 15th nationally, and Tashon Smallwood, JoJo Wicker and A.J. Latu have combined for 57 quarterback pressures this season, sixth best among Power Five teams.

USC (459.4 ypg/31.9 ppg): Turnovers again sunk USC’s offense against Notre Dame. Darnold fumbled the opening snap and had a pass intercepted, and Jack Jones muffed a punt. USC generated just 76 yards rushing, averaging 2.5 yards per carry. The Trojans’ 14 points was their lowest total since Darnold became the starter.

Arizona State (395.6 ypg/29.4 ppg): Arizona State has six turnovers all season. Manny Wilkins has been efficient with 1,837 yards passing, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He doesn’t run much but has three touchdowns rushing. N'Keal Harry is his most dangerous target. He averages almost 90 yards per game. The Sun Devils distribute carries evenly between Kalen Ballage (4.1 yards per carry) and Demario Richard (3.6).

USC (399.4 ypg/26.9 ppg): USC’s defense was shredded for 377 yards rushing by Notre Dame, and will be down two more starters: cornerback Iman Marshall, who left that game early with a knee injury, and outside linebacker Christian Rector, who suffered a broken hand during practice. USC could return defensive tackle Josh Fatu (concussion) and outside linebacker Porter Gustin (fractured big toe, torn biceps), who will both be game-time decisions.

Arizona State (416.6 ypg/28.4 ppg): Last week, 40% of Utah’s plays went for no gain or negative yardage. According to Arizona State, linebacker D.J. Calhoun hasn't missed a tackle all season.

Arizona State has blocked three kicks this season. Kicker Brandon Ruiz’s 11 field goals is tied for first among freshmen.

USC freshman Chase McGrath missed his first field goal in nine tries last week. Jones, the new punt returner, averaged 12 yards per return but had a fumble.

USC has lost two of its last three games in Tempe. … Arizona State hasn't had a three-game winning streak in the Pac-12 Conference since 2014, when the Sun Devils ran off four in a row against USC, Stanford, Washington and Utah.

USC has three players from Phoenix: offensive tackle Austin Jackson, linebacker Connor Murphy and injured safety Isaiah Pola-Mao. Arizona State has 29 Californians on its roster, including starters Richard (Palmdale), receiver Kyle Williams (Murrieta), tight end Ceejhay French-Love (Long Beach), left tackle Cohl Cabral (Rancho Cucamonga), right tackle Zach Robertson (Bellflower), linebacker Jay Jay Wilson (Santa Clarita), Wicker, Latu (Rancho Cucamonga) and defensive back Kobe Williams (Long Beach).

