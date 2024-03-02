JuJu Watkins leads USC to a road win over Arizona State

JuJu Watkins had 26 points and 12 rebounds in USC’s victory at Arizona State on Saturday.

JuJu Watkins scored 26 points, Rayah Marshall finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 7 USC ended its regular season with a 70-55 victory over Arizona State on Saturday.

USC (23-5, 13-5 Pac-12) has won nine of its last 10 games. Watkins, a freshman sensation averaging nearly 28 points, shot 10 of 22 from the field, grabbed 12 rebounds and had three assists.

The Trojans were coming off a difficult, 95-93 double-overtime win over Arizona on Thursday. There wasn’t as much drama on Saturday — USC never trailed.

Watkins scored 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting to push USC ahead 18-12 after one quarter and the Trojans pushed their advantage to 39-26 by halftime. The 6-foot-2 guard was back at it in the third quarter, hitting a 15-foot jumper, getting a steal and layup, drawing a charge and then making another bucket — all in less than minute.

Marshall added five blocked shots, leading a defense that limited Arizona State to 32.8% shooting.

Arizona State (11-19, 3-15) has lost five straight. Jalyn Brown led the Sun Devils with 17 points and Trayanna Crisp added 16.

The Pac-12 tournament begins in Las Vegas on Wednesday.