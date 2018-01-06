USC returns to play Sunday at Stanford

USC returns to Pac-12 Conference basketball play Sunday night at Stanford, coming off perhaps its best defensive effort of the season.

The Trojans (11-5 overall, 2-1 Pac-12 Conference) held the Golden Bears to a season low in points while forcing them into 22 turnovers during an 80-62 victory.

Sophomore Nick Radocevic had a career-high 19 points in the victory. Junior Chimezie Metu sat out the first half of the game as punishment for punching a Washington State player in the groin during the previous game.

Stanford (7-8, 1-1) might have needed the extra day of rest after its double-overtime victory over UCLA on Thursday, when star big men Reid Travis and Michael Humphrey fouled out but Dorian Pickens stuck around to score 26 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer in the second overtime.

A Bay Area sweep would give USC its first 2-0 start on the road in conference play since the 2006-07 season, when they defeated both of the Oregon schools.

The USC-Stanford game, scheduled for 7 p.m., will be broadcast on FS1 and can be heard on 710 AM radio.