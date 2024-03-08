Advertisement
Sports

JuJu Watkins leads USC to exciting double-OT win over UCLA in Pac-12 tournament

USC guard JuJu Watkins drives on UCLA guard Camryn Brown during the first half Friday.
USC guard JuJu Watkins drives on UCLA guard Camryn Brown during the first half of the Trojans’ 80-70 double-overtime victory over UCLA in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals Friday. Watkins finished with 33 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Trojans to their second victory over UCLA this season.
(Candice Ward / Getty Images)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff WriterFollow
Share
LAS VEGAS — 

With 11.2 seconds remaining, JuJu Watkins glanced over her shoulder and locked eyes with her mother and father sitting in the front row at MGM Grand Garden Arena. She smiled.

The star freshman scored 33 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as second-seeded USC survived in double overtime against third-seeded rival UCLA 80-70 in the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament. The Trojans will play No. 1 seed Stanford in the final Sunday at 2 p.m., hoping to win their first conference tournament title since 2014.

Arizona forward Breya Cunningham (25) shoots over Southern California guard JuJu Watkins.

USC Sports

Bloodied and bruised, JuJu Watkins leads USC past Arizona in Pac-12 tournament

JuJu Watkins scores 17 points and Rayah Marshall finishes with 15 points and 15 rebounds to lead USC to a 65-62 win over Arizona in the Pac-12 tournament.

March 7, 2024

Advertisement

Watkins fought through an early ankle injury she sustained in the opening minute and aggravated in the first minute of the first overtime. She still operated USC’s offense, handling the ball in high-stress situations in the second overtime. With USC up by three, she drew the entire defense in the lane then calmly curled a pass around a double team to Rayah Marshall for an easy layup and decisive six-point lead with 1:47 remaining. It was Watkins’ only assist.

Marshall finished with seven points and 11 rebounds. Kaitlin Davis had 16 rebounds, none bigger than the offensive board after a missed Watkins free throw that led to the tying three-pointer from McKenzie Forbes in the first overtime.

Forbes had missed her last 10 shots from the field before Davis shoveled the ball to Kayla Padilla, who whipped a pass to Forbes. The Harvard transfer calmly stepped into a three to tie the score 67-67 with 50 seconds left in the first extra period.

UCLA forward Angela Dugalic (32) reacts after drawing a foul call against Oregon.

UCLA Sports

Angela Dugalić shines in UCLA’s tournament win over Utah, setting up showdown with USC

Often overshadowed by her very talented teammates, Angela Dugalić reminds everyone what she can do in UCLA’s 67-57 win over Utah in the Pac-12 tournament.

March 8, 2024

UCLA had chances to win at the end of regulation and the first overtime, getting stops on defense and getting a rebound and timeout with less than two seconds left. Both times, the Bruins failed to get off a shot, instead just dribbling out the clock.

Charisma Osborne led the Bruins with 21 points. Lauren Betts had 17 points and 18 rebounds as UCLA battled back from a 16-point first-quarter deficit.

More to Read

SportsUSC SportsUCLA Sports
Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers college sports and the NBA for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps for the Southern California News Group. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement