USC hires Eric Mobley as assistant basketball coach

USC basketball coach Andy Enfield has hired Eric Mobley as an assistant coach.
Mobley, 49, has been coaching in the AAU ranks for the last decade. He played at Portland and Cal Poly Pomona as well as professionally in China, Indonesia, Mexico and Portugal.
He also played for Meadowlark Lemon's Harlem All-Stars and in the World Basketball League.
The university announced that Martin Bahar will return to his role as the team's scouting director. Bahar became one of Enfield's assistants when Tony Bland was put on administrative leave and fired him in January after he was arrested as part of the bribery and corruption scandal that has engulfed college basketball.
Mobley, who graduated from La Mesa Helix High in 1986, has run the Triple Threat AAU program for 11 years and coached the Compton Magic 16-under team last year.
"We are excited to add Eric to our coaching staff," Enfield said on the USC website. "He brings to our program a wealth of playing and coaching experience at a variety of levels. He is an outstanding coach and a terrific person."