USC 's nonconference basketball schedule next season includes games against Nevada and Vanderbilt

USC basketball completed the nonconference portion of its 2018-19 schedule, announcing a Dec. 1 game against potential top-10 opponent Nevada at Galen Center. The Trojans will make a return trip to Reno, Nev., in 2019-20.

Other highlights from USC's schedule this fall: Vanderbilt at Galen Center (Nov. 11); CBE Classic in Kansas City, Mo. (Nov. 19-20 with Nebraska, Texas Tech and Missouri State); TCU at Staples Center (Dec. 7) and at Oklahoma (Dec. 15).

Nevada, Texas Tech, TCU and Oklahoma each made the NCAA tournament field last season, with the Wolfpack and Red Raiders reaching the Sweet 16.