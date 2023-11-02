UCLA football faces a colder introduction to the Big Ten than USC

USC quarterback Caleb Williams avoids a sack by UCLA linebacker Lalatu Latu on Nov. 19, 2022, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The Trojans and Bruins learned the dates of their 2024 Big Ten football schedules on Thursday.

The UCLA football team will have a colder introduction to Big Ten play in 2024 than crosstown rival USC.

The Bruins and Trojans knew their opponents, but on Thursday the Big Ten set dates for next season’s conference games. UCLA will play at Rutgers on Oct. 12 and at Nebraska on Nov. 11. The Bruins also face a Penn State road trip on Oct. 5, although the New Jersey and Nebraska trips are expected to bring colder temperatures.

Advertisement

USC’s schedule is mild by comparison, with the Trojans playing at Michigan on Sept. 21 and at Minnesota on Oct. 5. Its final trip East will be at Maryland on Oct. 19.

Here is the full UCLA 2024 football schedule:

Aug. 31 at Hawaii, Sept. 14 Indiana, Sept. 21 at LSU, Sept. 28 Oregon, Oct. 5 at Penn State, Oct. 12 Minnesota, Oct. 19 at Rutgers, Nov. 2 at Nebraska, Nov. 9 Iowa, Nov. 16 at Washington, Nov. 23 USC and Nov. 30 Fresno State.

Here is the full USC 2024 football schedule:

Sept. 1 LSU in Las Vegas, Sept. 7 Utah State, Sept. 21 at Michigan, Sept. 28 Wisconsin, Oct. 5 at Minnesota, Oct. 12 Penn State, Oct. 19 at Maryland, Oct. 26 Rutgers, Nov. 2 at Washington, Nov. 16 Nebraska, Nov. 23 at UCLA and Nov. 30 Notre Dame.

The Big Ten championship game will be played on Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Kickoff times and TV broadcast information will be announced at a later date.