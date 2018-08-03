USC football: What to expect when the Trojans open camp Friday

USC has recruited like a national championship contender the last five years, finishing as high as second (2015) in the 247Sports composite team rankings and as low as 10th (2014 and 2016). The Trojans have been ranked fourth the last two recruiting cycles, and the next step in the program’s return to prominence is to be one of the top four teams on the field at season’s end and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time.