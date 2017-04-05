USC extends Andy Enfield's contract two years, through 2023

After reaching its second consecutive NCAA tournament, USC has given men’s basketball coach Andy Enfield his second consecutive contract extension.

The Trojans have extended Enfield’s contract another two years, through the 2023 season, the school announced Wednesday. Terms of the new agreement were not disclosed.

In 2013, Enfield signed a six-year deal, worth more than $1 million each year. A year ago, after Enfield emerged as a candidate for Pittsburgh’s coaching vacancy, USC gave him his first two-year extension.

In a statement, athletic director Lynn Swann said USC has “built consistency and stability in our men’s basketball program.”

Enfield, Swann said, "has established the USC program as an annual contender on the national level."

Enfield is 70-64 in four seasons at USC. The Trojans have improved each season of his tenure, from a dismal 11 wins in his first season to a school-record 26 wins last season.

Caption Opening day for Los Angeles Dodgers The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. Caption Opening day for Los Angeles Dodgers The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. Caption Fans at the Dodgers 2017 season opener Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Caption Lakers honor Shaquille O'Neal with giant statue outside Staples Center Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Caption Ethan Thompson is player of the year Bishop Montgomery guard tops All-Area team Bishop Montgomery guard tops All-Area team Caption Curiosity Correspondent: Learn to throw a pitch in 60 seconds It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >> It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >>

zach.helfand@latimes.com

Twitter: @zhelfand