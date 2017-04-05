USC extends Andy Enfield's contract two years, through 2023

After reaching its second consecutive NCAA tournament, USC has given men’s basketball coach Andy Enfield his second consecutive contract extension.
The Trojans have extended Enfield’s contract another two years, through the 2023 season, the school announced Wednesday. Terms of the new agreement were not disclosed.
In 2013, Enfield signed a six-year deal, worth more than $1 million each year. A year ago, after Enfield emerged as a candidate for Pittsburgh’s coaching vacancy, USC gave him his first two-year extension.
In a statement, athletic director Lynn Swann said USC has “built consistency and stability in our men’s basketball program.”
Enfield, Swann said, "has established the USC program as an annual contender on the national level."
Enfield is 70-64 in four seasons at USC. The Trojans have improved each season of his tenure, from a dismal 11 wins in his first season to a school-record 26 wins last season.
Twitter: @zhelfand