Game times set for five USC football games next season

Five of USC’s 12 regular-season football games have been placed in television time slots, including the Trojans’ first three games and two night games at Washington State and Notre Dame.
Here’s the full television schedule (all times are Pacific):
- Sept. 2 vs. Western Michigan, 2:15 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)
- Sept. 9 vs. Stanford, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)
- Sept. 16 vs. Texas, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)
- Sept. 29 (Friday) at Washington State, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- Oct. 21 at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m. (NBC)
USC's remaining games will be slotted six to 12 days before each game, according to a news release sent by the school.
