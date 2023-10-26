USC vs. Cal five greatest games: Golden Bears and Trojans have delivered thrillers

USC quarterback Matt Leinart grimmaces during a 2003 game. (Getty Images)

The triple-overtime heartbreaker was the only blemish on USC’s record, leaving the Trojans out of the BCS national championship game despite USC being ranked first in the AP and Coaches Polls.

Riding an 11-game winning streak, USC fought back from a 21-7 halftime deficit and tied the game on a 26-yard pick six by Lofa Tatupu with 7:16 remaining in the third quarter and sent it to overtime with a 33-yard field goal by Ryan Killeen with 16 seconds left. The Trojans fumbled on their first possession of overtime and extended the game by blocking Cal’s field goal attempt. After the teams traded touchdowns in the second overtime and Killeen missed a 39-yarder to begin the third, Cal kicker Tyler Frederickson ended the game with a 38-yard winner.