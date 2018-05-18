Jack Jones will sit out 2018 USC football season

USC cornerback Jack Jones will not play for the Trojans during the 2018 season, school athletics spokesman Tim Tessalone said Friday.
Jones, who had four interceptions and 31 tackles as a sophomore last season, sat out spring practice to focus on academics. USC coach Clay Helton said in March that Jones would be suspended for the first game of 2018.
Losing Jones for the season is a big blow to the Trojans' defense. The secondary was supposed to be a source of strength with the decisions of Iman Marshall and Marvell Tell to return for their senior seasons. Without Jones, new faces will be vying for playing time during camp.
