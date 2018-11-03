Clay Helton and USC hope to escape their troubles for one night against Oregon State

Helton has a 7-0 record in November as USC’s permanent head coach the last two seasons. Moving that record to 11-0 or 10-1 this month would go a long way toward giving him at least one more season to return the Trojans to the nation’s elite. Helton is putting more on his shoulders as the team’s primary play-caller — a role he has not performed since he was interim head coach in 2015 — but he can’t do this without seniors like Cameron Smith and Marvell Tell still fully buying in and holding the younger players accountable.