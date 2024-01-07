No. 9 USC rallies late behind JuJu Watkins to beat Oregon

USC guard McKenzie Forbes had 16 points in the win over Oregon on Sunday afternoon at the Galen Center.

JuJu Watkins scored 17 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, and No. 9 USC pulled away late for a 68-54 victory Sunday over Oregon.

Rayah Marshall and McKenzie Forbes each scored 16 points as the Trojans (12-1, 2-1 Pac-12) delivered a 2-0 week after dropping from No. 6 in last week’s poll following a 71-64 loss to crosstown rival UCLA. It was USC’s 16th consecutive home victory dating to last season.

Watkins and Marshall each had nine rebounds. It was the second-lowest scoring game of the season for the freshman Watkins after she entered with a team-best average of 26.9 points per game. Watkins also had six assists.

Grace VanSlooten scored 18 points while Chance Gray and Sofia Bell each scored 11 for Oregon (9-7, 0-3), which dropped both games on their trip to Los Angeles. Phillipina Kyei had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Ducks.

It was the Ducks’ second consecutive loss to the Trojans, both at Los Angeles, since their 12-game winning streak in the matchup ended last February. Oregon was ranked in the last nine victories of the streak, but was not ranked in the past two defeats.

Both teams got off to a sluggish start after an early-afternoon tip, with USC shooting one of six from the field to start the game and Oregon going 0 for seven after making its first two shots for an early lead.

Oregon led late in the first quarter before Taylor Bigby made a three-pointer to put the Trojans up 14-13 after the opening 10 minutes. USC eased into the game by shooting 53.3% from the floor in the second quarter for a 30-23 lead at halftime.

Advertisement

Oregon remained in striking distance after three quarters with USC taking a 50-44 lead into the final period.

The Ducks opened the fourth quarter on a 5-0 scoring burst capped by a three-point play from VanSlooten to pull within a point. It was the closest Oregon had been since its lead in the final minute of the first quarter.

Watkins answered with a three-pointer to take the advantage with 8:53 remaining. That basket started an 8-1 scoring run for the Trojans.

USC took its second double-digit lead of the second half when Marshall made a layup with 3:01 left in the fourth quarter.