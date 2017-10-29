Podcast | USC Overtime: Was this the same team as the last few weeks?

USC just dominated an Arizona State team coming off wins against Washington and Utah? ...How?

Zach Helfand and special guest Shotgun Spratling take you inside the game and answers answer the big questions of the week:

How did USC’s running game improve so vastly?

How much are injuries to blame for USC’s inconsistent play, and how much is on coaching and execution?

What happened on that Hail May?

What was the Cookiegate incident in the press box at halftime?

Plus interviews with Sam Darnold and Chris Hawkins, and much more.

GET IT ON iTUNES »

CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw talks preparation and the feeling of starting World Series Game 5. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw talks preparation and the feeling of starting World Series Game 5. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw talks preparation and the feeling of starting World Series Game 5. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw talks preparation and the feeling of starting World Series Game 5. CAPTION Fans waiting for Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros answer the question, "Who's your favorite Dodger?" Fans waiting for Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros answer the question, "Who's your favorite Dodger?" CAPTION Logan Forsythe, Joc Pederson, Corey Seager, and Austin Barnes talk about the Dodgers winning Game 4 of the World Series. Logan Forsythe, Joc Pederson, Corey Seager, and Austin Barnes talk about the Dodgers winning Game 4 of the World Series. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports writers Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Los Angeles Dodgers winning Game 4 of the World Series. Los Angeles Times sports writers Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Los Angeles Dodgers winning Game 4 of the World Series. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke talks World Series Game 5 and Clayton Kershaw's turn on the mound. Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke talks World Series Game 5 and Clayton Kershaw's turn on the mound.

zach.helfand@latimes.com

Follow Zach Helfand on Twitter @zhelfand