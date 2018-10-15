Ankle injury ends Porter Gustin's career at USC

Gustin was one of the last players to leave the field when the game was over. He had stayed around to do a TV interview, and let’s be honest, the man has been through enough injuries in the last few years to know when he’s been beaten by the gods. Perhaps he wanted to savor his last moment wearing a dirty and tattered cardinal and gold uniform before being carted off to the locker room to get the X-ray that would tell him he had played his last game in the Coliseum.