USC got a glimpse of future in win at Oregon State

Two plays later, Daniels found Williams on third-and-six for seven yards and a first down. It was Williams’ first college reception. Five plays later, Daniels saw press coverage again and did exactly what he said would do, faking a handoff and letting it fly down the left sideline. This time Williams kept the defender behind him with what he called a “chicken wing,” and the pass dropped perfectly into his hands in the end zone for a 41-yard touchdown.