St. Brown brothers prepare for some on-field combat in USC-Stanford game

It seems the popular game must have been invented for kids just like the St. Browns, who live for competition. Their father, John Brown, is a former Mr. Universe who raised them and their older brother, Equanimeous St. Brown, to be metaphorical killers in the forum of football. Brown had them lifting weights in their elementary school years and stressed over every calorie that did not make it into their bodies. Work was entered into the boys’ DNA as a source of fun, and the point of waking up in the morning was to grind.