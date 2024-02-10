USC gives up 19 three-pointers in 31-point loss to Stanford

Stanford forward Brandon Angel (23) tries to control the ball in front of USC forward Kijani Wright (33) and guard Kobe Johnson (0) during the first half of the Trojans’ 99-68 blowout loss Saturday night.

Maxime Raynaud scored 25 points on 10-of-11 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds, Stanford hit a program-record 19 three-pointers Saturday night and the Cardinal beat USC 99-68.

Freshman Andrej Stojakovic scored a career-high 20 points on eight-of-12 shooting and made a season-high four threes. Spencer Jones made five of seven from behind the arc to finish with 15 points for Stanford (12-11, 7-6 Pac-12). Benny Gealer made four threes and scored 14 points, both career highs, and Kanaan Carlyle added 10 points.

USC freshman Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, made two of seven from the field and finished with six points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal — which he took the other way for a two-hand dunk.

Advertisement

Stanford scored 25 consecutive points in a span of about 6½ minutes to blow the game open in the first half. Stojakovic scored 11 points and hit three of the Cardinal’s seven threes in the stretch. Isaiah Collier made one of two free throws to end USC’s scoring drought of seven-plus minutes, but Stojakovic hit another from behind the arc to make it 43-18 with 5:28 left until halftime.

USC (9-15, 3-10) has lost back-to-back games, dropped eight of its last nine overall and is winless in its last seven road games. Collier, who made four of eight from the field and eight of 15 from the free-throw line, led USC with 18 points.

Stanford, which is 130-131 all time against the Trojans, shot 56% (36 of 64) the field, made 50% from three-point range and outrebounded the Trojans 41-25.

USC returns home to play Thursday against Utah. Stanford, which had lost back-to-back games and three of its last four, visits Washington on Thursday.