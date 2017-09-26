USC assistant coach Tony Bland among 10 charged in college basketball corruption probe

The FBI has arrested four college basketball assistant coaches, including Tony Bland from USC, in an alleged corruption scandal involving bribes paid to steer elite athletes to financial advisors.

Oklahoma State's Lamont Evans, Auburn University's Chuck Person and University of Arizona's Emanuel “Book” Richardson also are among the ten people arrested by the FBI after a two-year investigation, according to documents released by federal prosecutors in Manhattan.

Prosecutors have called a press conference at noon in New York to discuss the charges, include bribery and fraud. The complaints revealed two different bribery schemes.

In one, financial advisors allegedly paid bribes to coaches to get them to steer their players to them. In the second scheme, the agents and at least one apparel company allegedly paid cash to high school athletes to get them to sign deals with specific schools.

Also charged in the case was Jim Gatto, director of global basketball marketing at Adidas.

The FBI says the investigation has been under way since 2015, with evidence provided by a cooperating witness and two undercover FBI agents posing as the witness’ partners and financial backers.

“The investigation has revealed numerous instances of bribes paid by athlete advisors, including financial advisors and business managers, among others, to assistant and associate basketball coaches employed by NCAA Division 1 universities,” the documents state.

“Moreover many such coaches have enormous influence over the student-athletes who play for them, in particular with respect to guiding those student-athletes through the process of selecting agents and other advisors when they prepare to leave college and enter the NBA,” the FBI said.

The website for Arizona’s basketball team says Richardson “has firmly established himself as one of the finest recruiters in college basketball.”

Bland, a former coach at San Diego State, brought a reputation as a star recruiter to USC.

In the court papers, the FBI says that Bland met in July with a sports agent, Christian Dawkins, in a hotel room in Las Vegas to talk about signing two USC players, a rising freshman who had just committed to the school, and a rising sophomore. The players were not identified in the documents.

Bland was paid $13,000 in money secretly provided by the government and the meeting in the hotel room was secretly recorded on video, the charges state. Bland also arranged for meetings with family members, for the purpose of paying them.

“I definitely can get the players….And I can definitely mold the players and put them in the lap of you guys,” Bland said, according to the documents.

“…Obviously we have a couple opportunities, where we have a gold mine over here,” Bland said, according to the FBI.

