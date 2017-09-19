UCLA and USC finalize 2017-18 basketball schedules

The UCLA and USC basketball teams on Tuesday each released game dates and times for the upcoming basketball season, and each will have every game televised on an ESPN channel, FS1, Pac-12 Networks or CBS.

The Pac-12 Conference schedule has promoted the local rivalry, which has gained new relevance as USC joined UCLA as a contender the last two seasons, to prime television slots. Both meetings are slated for Saturdays, and both will air either on ESPN or ESPN2. The game at Galen Center is the final regular-season game of the season for both teams.

UCLA will face early tests in November at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City against Creighton and either Baylor or Wisconsin. In December, the Bruins have games at Michigan, home against Cincinnati and against Kentucky in New Orleans as part of the CBS Sports Classic.

USC will face its three stiffest nonconference games, all in a row, beginning in late November: At home against Texas A&M, away at Southern Methodist and at Staples Center against Oklahoma.

Both local schools will play perennial conference power Arizona only once this season, on the road. However, they also avoid a trip to Washington and Washington State.

Each will open the season on Nov. 10. They will do so in different parts of the world. USC will host Cal State Fullerton at Galen Center. UCLA will play Georgia Tech in Shanghai, China.

And both will play evening home games on New Year’s Eve — USC against Washington State and UCLA against Washington.

USC schedule

Date; Opponent; Time

Nov. 10; Cal State Fullerton; 7 p.m.

Nov. 13; North Dakota State; 8 p.m.

Nov. 19; at Vanderbilt; TBA

Nov. 22; Lehigh; 7 p.m.

Nov. 26; Texas A&M; 7 p.m.

Dec. 2; at Southern Methodist; 7 p.m.

Dec. 8; Oklahoma at Staples Center; 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 14; Santa Clara; 7 p.m.

Dec. 17; UC Santa Barbara; 5 p.m.

Dec. 19; Princeton; 8 p.m.

Dec. 22; vs. Akron at *Hawaii; 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 23; vs. Middle Tennessee/Princeton at *Hawaii; 2:30/5 p.m.

Dec. 25; vs. TBA at *Hawaii; TBA

Dec. 29; **Washington; 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 31; **Washington State; 6 p.m.

Jan. 4; **at California; 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 7; **at Stanford; 7 p.m.

Jan. 10; **Colorado; 7 p.m.

Jan. 14; **Utah; 5 p.m.

Jan. 18; **at Oregon; 6 p.m.

Jan. 20; **at Oregon State; 5 p.m.

Jan. 24; **Stanford; 6 p.m.

Jan. 28; **California; 1 p.m.

Feb. 3; ** at UCLA; 3 or 5:15 p.m.

Feb. 8; **at Arizona State; 8 p.m.

Feb. 10; ** at Arizona; 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 15; **Oregon; 6 p.m.

Feb. 17; **Oregon State; 8 p.m.

Feb. 21; **at Colorado; 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 24; **at Utah; 11:30 a.m.

March 3; **UCLA; 7:15 p.m.

March 7-10; Pac-12 Conference Tournament at Las Vegas; TBA

* Diamond Head Classic

** Pac-12 Conference

UCLA schedule

Date; Opponent; Time

Nov. 1; Cal State Los Angeles (exh.); 7 p.m.

Nov. 10; vs. Georgia Tech at Shanghai, China; 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 15; *Central Arkansas; 8 p.m.

Nov. 17; *South Carolina State; 6 p.m.

Nov. 20; *vs. Creighton at Kansas City, Mo.; 4 p.m.

Nov. 21; *vs. Baylor/Wisconsin at Kansas City, Mo.; 4:30 or 7 p.m.

Nov. 26; UC Irvine; 3 p.m.

Nov. 29; Cal State Bakersfield; 7 p.m.

Dec. 3; Detroit Mercy; 6 p.m.

Dec. 6; Montana; 8 p.m.

Dec. 9; at Michigan; 9 a.m.

Dec. 16; Cincinnati; 12:30 p.m.

Dec. 19; South Dakota; 6 p.m.

Dec. 23; vs. **Kentucky at New Orleans; 1 p.m.

Dec. 29; ***Washington State; 8 p.m.

Dec. 31; ***Washington; 5 p.m.

Jan. 4; ***at Stanford; 7 p.m.

Jan. 6; ***at California; 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 11; ***Utah; 8 p.m.

Jan. 13; ***Colorado; 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 18; ***at Oregon State; 8 p.m.

Jan. 20; ***at Oregon; 7 p.m.

Jan. 25; ***California; 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 27; ***Stanford; 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 3; ***USC; 3 or 5:15 p.m.

Feb. 8; ***at Arizona; 7 p.m.

Feb. 10; ***at Arizona State; 4 p.m.

Feb. 15; ***Oregon State; 8 p.m.

Feb. 17; ***Oregon; 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 22; ***at Utah; 6 p.m.

Feb. 25; ***at Colorado; 1 p.m.

March 3; ***at USC; 7:15 p.m.

March 7-10; Pac-12 Conference Tournament at Las Vegas; TBA

* Hall of Fame Classic

**CBS Sports Classic

*** Pac-12 Conference

