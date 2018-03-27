Hermès Heritage – An exhibit in Beverly Hills explores the origins of the French luxury brand

The items in the exhibition were drawn from three different sources: the Emile Hermès collection housed at the Hermès flagship on rue du Faubourg Saint-Honore in Paris; the Hermès Conservatory of Creations; and Hermès's contemporary fashion, lifestyle and accessories collections. Gaudichon worked with scenographer Laurence Fontaine to arrange the objects in a thematic narrative. The five themes are Brides de Gala; the Horse and Its Tack; the Saddle; Buckled Up; and Ties and Straps. These objects are complemented by a 1962 film in which Robert Dumas, heir and director of Hermès from 1951 to 1978, explains the art of saddle making.