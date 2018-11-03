I completely wrecked our wedding proposal. And it was perfect.

We were going to wake up on Christmas morning and have a nice breakfast… Looking back, I don’t know why I thought that. I didn’t really actually prepare anything, didn’t go shopping for food. Then I thought that we’d go on a hike, maybe Griffith Park. Actually, I don’t know why I hadn’t thought of that, either. We don’t hike. We’re not hiking people. We never have been. Part of how Lee and I fell in love was from our mutual hatred of hiking, but for some reason I thought we might get into it. And it seemed like it would add to the story about the day we got engaged. Anyway, after the hike, we’d go home and open presents. According to my plan, the last present under the tree would be the ring, wrapped up perfectly.