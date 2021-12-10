L.A. Affairs: 11 holiday love stories to rival anything on the Hallmark Channel

Would you happily watch Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel all year round? Do you defend “Love Actually”? And can you complete this beloved movie quote from “It’s a Wonderful Life”? “Every time a bell rings ...”

If you’ve answered yes to all of the above, then we’ve put this collection of L.A. Affairs columns together just for you.

As fans of the weekly column know, L.A. Affairs chronicles the ups and downs of the search for love in and around Los Angeles. Over the years we’ve published many stories that could make for a log line for a Hallmark Channel movie, and we’ve curated 11 of them to help you celebrate the holidays.

Here are some of our favorite columns set against the backdrop of the year-end holidays, including the unlikely story of a guy who met the love of his life at a wake, the dude who hoped to nail a Christmas Day wedding proposal (and ruined it instead) and the the two young Jewish adults who discover that they share the same birthday — Christmas Day — while at a Hanukkah singles party. Our love was bashert — Yiddish, for “meant to be,” says the author.

Spoiler alert: In the spirit of the season, we guarantee that these stories of true love conquering all will make you feel warm and fuzzy inside, like a new pair of cozy slippers.

Pour yourself a cup of nog, and dive in to these delightful stories.