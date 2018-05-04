I watched my OkCupid date implode — over nachos

I slid my phone back into my purse. Suddenly, the fact that I'd went on another bad L.A. date hit. Tears welled up in my eyes. Where are the good guys in L.A.? I was so frustrated that I started — mortifyingly enough — crying at the bar. A grandfatherly man sat down on the barstool next to me and asked if I was OK. I told him the story, while wiping tears away.