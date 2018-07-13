She asked me to marry her, and I thought it was a big joke

Despite our seeming incongruity of backgrounds, she accepted my invitation to dinner and a movie, perhaps because her father was also an engineer. Here is where the universe sent us a great, big sign. I found a second-run, double feature of “The Dove” and “Romeo and Juliet” to take her to. “The Dove” is the story of how teenager Robin Lee Graham became the youngest person to sail around the world alone and met the love of his life along the way. The other movie is kind of romantic as well. That particular double feature appealed to both our passions — my sailing and her literature — and was the perfect way for each of us to see the other’s world back on shore.