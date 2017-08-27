Take a look at what the most fashionable pets are wearing these days

Forget Hollywood — let’s talk about Hollywoof. Los Angeles is home to some of the most stylish people in the world, and their animals are not far behind.

Americans spent $66.75 billion on their pets in 2016, and they are expected to send more than $69 billion this year, according to the American Pet Products Assn. And just over $14 billion was spent on pet wearables last year, including collars, leashes and apparel, showing that people are willing to spend a pretty penny on their pets.

That’s no surprise to master pet couturier Anthony Rubio, who has shown his animal fashions on the runway during New York Fashion Week. Rubio got his start as a womens-wear designer. He was looking for fashionable animal clothing for pet chihuahuas Bogie and Kimba — and recognized a shocking gap in the market.

“It all began with my rescue dogs and purely out of need,” he said. “Then, after I began designing clothing for Bogie and Kimba, they got a lot of attention.”

Rubio said pet fashion is all about bringing joy to pets, their owners and onlookers. The best outfits are functional and tailored for comfort: Proper fit is the most important thing to keep in mind while shopping for your pet, he said. “At the most basic level, pets want to please their masters. Specifically, dogs are happy when their owners are happy, and the real issue is finding outfits that fit properly and are comfortable to the animal.”

So, if you are ready to take your pet’s style to the next level, check out 14 of our favorite fashionable finds:

Who’s a bad boy?

This luxurious sweater by 360 Cashmere is a boldly playful choice for all the naughty dogs out there that want to look b-b-b-b-bad to the bone good. $45. SaksFifthAvenue.com

Ready for a game of fetch

Lisa Vanderpump is more than just a reality TV star (“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”) and successful restaurant entrepreneur (Pump Restaurant Lounge). She is also a champion for rescue dogs — and, no surprise, dog fashion. Your pup will look like a champ in this Vanderpump Pets sporty windbreaker baseball jacket. $24.99. VanderpumpPets.com

Surf dawg

L.A.-based brand Beast + Babe is all about that SoCal beachy vibe. Try out the Old Surfer Dude Buckle Collar from the Tropical Collection for the ultimate surfer dog look. $46. BeastAndBabe.com

Runway ready

What began for Rubio as a small venture to give chihuahuas Bogie and Kimba (seen here) something fashionable to wear has become a grand-scale business in designing couture clothing for pets. His collection ranges from about $300 to $10,000. These black-and-white Barker’s Bazaar outfits? Price upon request. AnthonyRubioDesigns.com

Coolest pooch on the block

Slip this spiked helmet onto your dog for instant rock star status. The detailing gives this helmet a unique look that will ensure your dog is the coolest on the block. $110. RockStarPuppyBoutique.com

It’s a wrap

Your pooch can enjoy the last few dog days of summer with this tropical bird bandanna from Prunkhund. $38. Prunkhund-blog.com

Your leash is your bond

The Kücha brand taps into the daily ritual of walking your dog. This no- fuss label offers collars and leashes that are simple, classic and sturdy. $39-$79. KuchaDogCo.com

Dressed to kill

Bow ties for cats? What a dapper idea! Made by Cleo has introduced a detachable bow tie collar that allows your cat to look snazzy in no time. This art deco black-and-gold design is called Cameo. $7.50. MadeByCleo.com

If your cat is headed to the prom, a detachable flower corsage is all the rage. Mix and match collar and flower options for a truly personalized look. This is the Hollis mint aqua green floral collar with mint detachable flower corsage. $21.95. MadeByCleo.com

All dressed up

Fashion for pigs? Yeah, when pigs fly! Which apparently is now... Baby Banks the biker pig looks radical wearing a custom-made denim biker jacket and bandanna from Snort Life, which specializes in fashion for mini-pigs and other animals. This custom get-up starts at $50.99. SnortLife.com

Your goat's gonna want one

Yes, goats are legal to keep as pets in many parts of Southern California (check with your local municipality). And if you have a goat, you’ll want a collar. Check out this tribal-influenced beaded collar by Weaver Livestock that will take your goat’s style from zero to hero. $31.49. ValleyVet.com

Flight of fashion

These fashion hoodies by Avian Fashions will spice up your bird’s wardrobe in a big way. Comfy, cozy and colorful, this miniature sweatshirt is likely to be a soaring success. $27.99. FlightQuarters.com

Look at that lizard go!

Don’t just walk your lizard — walk your lizard in style with this glitzy and glamorous leash made exclusively for reptiles, specially made so it doesn’t pull on their scales. $10. OglerPets.com

Mad for plaid

This preppy ’90s school girl denim and tartan dress — reminiscent of Britney Spears circa 1999 — is for all the ferret lovers out there who are trying to overturn the ban in California (LegalizeFerrets.org). Once you’ve (legally) acquired a pet ferret, check out Ferret Couture. This brand has endless clothing and accessories options. $17.20. FerretCouture.co.uk

