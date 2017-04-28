Laguna council to appoint committee members

The Laguna Beach City Council on Tuesday will interview and appoint applicants to positions on five boards, commissions and committees.

Each of seven applicants will seek one of four spots on the Arts Commission, according to a city staff report. The candidates include incumbents Pat Kollenda, Suzanne Mellor, Michael Ervin and Adam Schwerner, and challengers Stacy Dumas, Olivia Nickel and Jill Watkins.

With the Housing and Human Services Committee increasing its membership from seven to nine members, six candidates are expected to fill six eligible spots. Candidates include incumbents Faye Chapman, Jane Fulton and Jheri St. James and challengers Cottie Petrie-Norris, Robert Reed and Marcus Skenderian.

Committee member B.J. Peterson, whose term ran through June 30, 2018, moved and resigned from the committee, the staff report said. The council last year approved increasing the number of committee members to encourage involvement in volunteer and outreach activities.

Each of four applicants will seek one of two spots on the Planning Commission. Candidates include incumbents Roger McErlane and Susan Whitin and challengers Kole Carr and Robert Reed.

Eight applicants will vie for one of five spots on the Emergency/Disaster Preparedness Committee. The candidates include incumbents David Horne, Jerry Myers and Chris Tomlin and challengers Jason de Bretteville, Hartman King, Charity Morsey, Lynda Halligan Olsen and Peter Stevenson.

Three candidates will vie for three spots on the Personnel Board. Applicants for the three-member board include Delano Dinelly, Karl Koski and Cathy Viviani.

Two-year terms for each committee, commission and board begin July 1 and run through June 30, 2019.

Tuesday’s council meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall at 505 Forest Ave.

