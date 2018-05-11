Advertisement

Carnival adds more sailings to Cuba from four East Coast ports

By
May 11, 2018 | 6:20 AM
Carnival adds more sailings to Cuba from four East Coast ports
Carnival Sunshine will make four-day cruises from Charleston, S.C., to Havana. (Carnival)

Carnival Cruise Line plans to add 23 more cruises between East Coast ports and Havana, Cuba, in 2019 and 2020, according to an announcement Thursday. Ships will sail to Cuba the island nation from Miami, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale in Florida and from Charleston, S.C.

It will be the first time a cruise ship has visited the island nation from the Port of Charleston.

Advertisement

The new sailings include:

—four-day cruises from Charleston and stopping in Havana and Freeport, Bahamas;

Advertisement

—five-day cruises from Fort Lauderdale that overnight in Havana and stop in Nassau, Bahamas, or the private island Half Moon Cay;

—three-, four- and five-day cruises from Miami stopping in Havana and adding stops in Freeport and Nassau on longer itineraries; and

—five-day cruises from Tampa with an overnight stop in Havana and a stop in Key West.

Shore excursions, which cost extra, will feature local culture and architectural landmarks in Havana.

Advertisement

Carnival's website shows cabin prices starting at $224 per person for three-day sailings, and less than $400 per person for most of the five-day sailings. Port fees and taxes are extra.

Info: Carnival Cruise Line, (800) 764-7419

ALSO

Choose the right sunscreen when you visit Hawaii. Some types may soon be banned

Oakland's street art scene is vibrant. New works will be created during city's first Mural Festival

So long, Monte Carlo. Vegas' new Park MGM makes its debut

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement