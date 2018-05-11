Carnival adds more sailings to Cuba from four East Coast ports

Carnival Cruise Line plans to add 23 more cruises between East Coast ports and Havana, Cuba, in 2019 and 2020, according to an announcement Thursday. Ships will sail to Cuba the island nation from Miami, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale in Florida and from Charleston, S.C.
It will be the first time a cruise ship has visited the island nation from the Port of Charleston.
The new sailings include:
—four-day cruises from Charleston and stopping in Havana and Freeport, Bahamas;
—five-day cruises from Fort Lauderdale that overnight in Havana and stop in Nassau, Bahamas, or the private island Half Moon Cay;
—three-, four- and five-day cruises from Miami stopping in Havana and adding stops in Freeport and Nassau on longer itineraries; and
—five-day cruises from Tampa with an overnight stop in Havana and a stop in Key West.
Shore excursions, which cost extra, will feature local culture and architectural landmarks in Havana.
Carnival's website shows cabin prices starting at $224 per person for three-day sailings, and less than $400 per person for most of the five-day sailings. Port fees and taxes are extra.
Info: Carnival Cruise Line, (800) 764-7419
