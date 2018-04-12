That moment when cruise ships seem more like shopping malls. Carnival adds more on-board stores

If shopping is one of your favorite pastimes, Carnival Cruise Line has something new in store for you.
The cruise company's ship Carnival Horizon, which set sail on its first voyage earlier this month, has a shopping mall on board, a perfect spot for shopaholics to while away time spending money.
The line says Horizon has "dramatically expanded retail offerings, now containing the widest variety of choices at sea."
In addition, Carnival has beefed up retail space on many of its other ships.
Carnival Horizon, now sailing in Europe, has a two-story mall on Decks 4 and 5. Among the brands passengers will find aboard are Victoria's Secret, jeweler Le Vian, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Breitling and Hublot.
Other shops include a beauty and fragrance bar, a sweets shop and a liquor and tobacco store with an extensive spirits display.
In addition to Horizon's large retail area, Carnival has spent the last year revamping the shopping outlets on nearly half its fleet. Additional ships are set for makeovers during upcoming refurbishments.
Carnival Horizon departed April 2 from Barcelona on the first of four voyages from that port. The ship repositions to New York in May to launch a summer schedule of four-day Bermuda and eight-day Caribbean departures.
It will then shift to Miami for year-round six- and eight-day Caribbean cruises beginning in September.
Info: Carnival, (800) 764-7419 or contact a travel agent
