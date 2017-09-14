Your next Holland America cruise will end with a chocolate surprise dessert parade

Your next Holland America cruise will end sweetly with a chocolate surprise dessert parade. Chocoholics will tell you there's no such thing as too much chocolate — dark, light, milk, nut-filled, they like them all.

The cruise line’s event takes place after dinner on the final cruise night. The sweet finish fills the lounges and bars of the Promenade Deck with a parade of servers bearing trays of sweet treats.

They march through the rooms for nearly an hour, offering a variety of bite-size chocolate desserts on silver trays.

The chocolate surprise menu includes chocolate cones with lemon curd, bittersweet chocolate and butter cream, double chocolate cupcakes, dark chocolate hazelnut pops, milk chocolate raspberry tarts, chocolate macaroons with Grand Marnier, chocolate-dipped marshmallows and caramel puffed rice treats with chocolate sauce.

The chocolate surprise parade takes place fleetwide and caps the line’s program to add tempting selections to the dessert menu in its restaurants.

Holland America has 14 ships in its fleet, offers departures from the Port of Los Angeles and Port of San Diego, and sails to more than 400 ports around the world.

Info: Holland America Line, (877) 932–4259 or contact a travel agent

