Princess Cruises rolls out new cocktails created by 'Bar Rescue's' Rob Floyd

Party hearty on your next cruise with new craft cocktails available on Princess Cruises. The special drinks reflect the flavors of some of the line's most popular destinations: Mexico, Italy and the South Pacific.
The new beverage menus, created by master mixologist Rob Floyd, will be available this fall on Princess ships. Floyd is the resident mixologist on the TV show “Bar Rescue.”
Floyd said he used fresh ingredients and destination inspiration to develop the new cocktails for Princess.
"It's all about the experience," he said. "We want people to be exposed to some beverages they may not find at a local bar, and then be able to re-create those experiences when they return home."
In line with that goal, Princess will make recipes and special glassware available to its passengers.
Besides the craft cocktails, the line is adding 20 high-end and exotic spirits, 39 wines by the glass, and 17 craft and international beers.
The new craft cocktails include:
- Mayan Heat: Patrón Silver tequila, Triple Sec, lime juice, agave syrup, muddled jalapeño;
- Italian Sunset: Aperol, Bombay Sapphire gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, Angostura bitters;
- Ver-Jus: St. George Terroir gin, St-Germain, muddled green grapes, lemon juice, simple syrup;
- Princess Punch: Absolut Elyx vodka, St. George raspberry liqueur, fresh lime, simple syrup, Gosling’s ginger beer; and
- A Trip to the Tropics: Absolut Elyx vodka, apricot liqueur, orange juice, pineapple juice, pomegranate juice
Rounding out the new drinks are zero-proof cocktails, made without alcohol.
"People want to cut back on sugar and have a lighter drink," said Floyd, "but they still want the experience and the flavor."
These modified drinks include:
- Zero Mojito: Fresh mint, lime, simple syrup, Sprite
- Strawberries on Fire: Fresh strawberries, lime juice, agave syrup, jalapeño, soda.
Princess currently offers a Sip + Sail package that includes a free premier beverage package for two for those who reserve a balcony level or higher cabin.
Info: Princess Cruises, (800) 774-6237
ALSO