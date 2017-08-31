Dance, dance, dance when the Zumba Cruise sails. Yes, Zumba creator Beto Perez will be there too

Ship out and shape up this spring when Royal Caribbean International and Zumba partner to present the third annual Zumba Cruise.

The five-night cruise, which will visit Costa Maya, Mexico, and the Grand Cayman Islands, will be aboard Navigator of the Seas. It takes place April 8 to 13. Two previous Zumba cruises sold out.

Passengers will have the opportunity to participate in 300 Zumba classes taught by 50 instructors from around the world. There will be master classes with Zumba creator Beto Perez too.

In addition, specialty classes will be offered, such as Aqua Zumba, Zumba Toning and Strong by Zumba.

On-ship entertainment will include Broadway-style shows, live music and daily pool parties.

The cruise will depart from Miami Beach, with prices starting at $693 per person, double occupancy, including accommodations, food, entertainment and activities.

Info and registration: Zumba-Cruise.com or call (954) 744-8382

ALSO

Planning a cruise? Steer clear of surprise charges and incidental fees

Cruise to Ecuador's Galápagos Islands and do good at the same time

Cruising into stormy weather? Five ways to offset the risks of sailing during hurricane season

Travel photographer Steve McCurry brings his visual expertise to Silversea Cruises

travel@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimestravel