Olivia Rodrigo announces 2023 Guts world tour with three SoCal stops: Good 4 u(s)

Olivia Rodrigo will take her “Guts” on the road next year as she embarks on her second world tour.

The “Vampire” and “deja vu” singer revealed her touring plans in an Instagram post Wednesday morning. She said she is “soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!!”

Rodrigo, 20, will kick off her circuit next February with a show at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs before making her way to more U.S. stops, Canada and Europe. She will return to the United States next summer, with two shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood slated for Aug. 13 and 14.

The Breeders, PinkPanthress, Chappell Roan and Remi Wolf will each join Rodrigo for various stops along the Guts tour.

Hours before Rodrigo’s official announcement, the Kia Forum teased the singer’s tour in an Instagram video. The clip features the venue’s signature arches, thousands of to-be-filled seats and a restroom mirror that reads, “bad idea right” — a nod to one of Rodrigo’s latest releases.

“tomORrow,” said the caption.

Rodrigo, whose debut album “Sour” earned her the pop vocal album prize at the 2022 Grammy Awards, released “Guts” on Friday. Times critic Mikael Wood said that in “Guts,” “Rodrigo intertwines her tales of social-professional disillusionment with stories of romantic betrayal.”

“Rodrigo’s emotional presence is so strong throughout ‘Guts’ ... that you never lose the sense of a specific young person navigating a trial of her own making,” he added.