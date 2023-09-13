Advertisement
Music

Olivia Rodrigo announces 2023 Guts world tour with three SoCal stops: Good 4 u(s)

Olivia Rodrigo in a shimmering sleeveless gown posing by looking over her shoulder in front of a backdrop
Olivia Rodrigo announced her Guts world tour Wednesday, days after releasing her sophomore album.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Olivia Rodrigo will take her “Guts” on the road next year as she embarks on her second world tour.

The “Vampire” and “deja vu” singer revealed her touring plans in an Instagram post Wednesday morning. She said she is “soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!!”

Rodrigo, 20, will kick off her circuit next February with a show at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs before making her way to more U.S. stops, Canada and Europe. She will return to the United States next summer, with two shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood slated for Aug. 13 and 14.

Olivia Rodrigo

Music

Review: Olivia Rodrigo spills her ‘Guts’ on a bubble-gum rock masterpiece

Olivia Rodrigo’s flair for melodrama has grown only more vivid since 2021 ‘Drivers License,’ as has her ability to craft a rock sound all her own.

Sept. 11, 2023

Advertisement

The Breeders, PinkPanthress, Chappell Roan and Remi Wolf will each join Rodrigo for various stops along the Guts tour.

Hours before Rodrigo’s official announcement, the Kia Forum teased the singer’s tour in an Instagram video. The clip features the venue’s signature arches, thousands of to-be-filled seats and a restroom mirror that reads, “bad idea right” — a nod to one of Rodrigo’s latest releases.

“tomORrow,” said the caption.

Rodrigo, whose debut album “Sour” earned her the pop vocal album prize at the 2022 Grammy Awards, released “Guts” on Friday. Times critic Mikael Wood said that in “Guts,” “Rodrigo intertwines her tales of social-professional disillusionment with stories of romantic betrayal.”

“Rodrigo’s emotional presence is so strong throughout ‘Guts’ ... that you never lose the sense of a specific young person navigating a trial of her own making,” he added.

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement