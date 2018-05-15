Advertisement

Half off cabin prices on small-ship cruises of New England islands

By
May 15, 2018 | 6:15 AM
The Brant Point Lighthouse on Nantucket island, one of the stops in Massachusetts on the Islands of New England cruise. (Terry Kole / Associated Press)

If you're ready to get a jumpstart on your summer cruising, Blount Small Ship Adventures has a 2-for-1 offer for weeklong sailings to islands along New England's coast. The discount is good for two cruises that depart in June.

The deal: The Islands of New England cruise takes you to Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard off the Massachusetts coast, and Block Island and Newport, R.I. You can kayak, explore villages and even sail on an America's Cup boat.

With this deal, you can sail in a Category 2 cabin for $1,399 per person, plus $185 in port charges. Regular price is $2,799 per person, plus port charges. Call to get this deal; prices posted online don't reflect the discount.

Ships in the fleet of Blount Small Ship Adventures hold 84 passengers.
Ships in the fleet of Blount Small Ship Adventures hold 84 passengers. (Blount Small Ship Adventures)

When: Cruises with 2-for-1 discount depart June 5 and June 13.

Details: If you're used to big cruise ships, Blount offers a different experience. Its fleet carries just 84 passengers, allowing ships to travel and dock in lower-traffic areas. Included in your cruise cost are three meals (a clam bake and lobster) and snacks, and on-board musical entertainment.

Info: Blount Small Ship Adventures, Islands of New England, (800) 556-7450

