Best round-trip airfares for the week of July 9: Chicago down, Phoenix up

The busy summer travel season is seeing some fluid airfare pricing. Round-trip fares from LAX to Chicago were down about $60 over a week ago, according to data collected for the Los Angeles Times. Denver dropped about $30 for flights from LAX.

Less positive for travelers: Phoenix fares jumped about $60 for round-trip fares out of SoCal airports. Fares to New Zealand, from LAX, were also up significantly.

Meanwhile, fares held steady for popular destinations such as Honolulu, Washington, D.C., and New York.

