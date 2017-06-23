Florida for fall? LAX to Daytona for $251, all fees and taxes included

Just for when the warm summer weather breaks — at least a little — American Airlines is offering a round-trip fare from LAX to Daytona Beach, Fla., for $251.
The deal, which runs from Sept. 12 to Oct. 31, includes all taxes and fees.
A limited number of seats will be offered at this price. Tuesday departure is required, and return flights must be taken from Tuesday through Thursday. Other restrictions may apply.
Info: (800) 433-7300, www.aa.com
