TRAVEL
Your California Bucket List: San Francisco's painted ladies, San Diego's green flashes, Convict Lake's rainbows and more.
Travel News & Deals Deals, tips, advice and more
TRAVEL Travel News & Deals

Florida for fall? LAX to Daytona for $251, all fees and taxes included

Chris Erskine
Contact Reporter

Just for when the warm summer weather breaks — at least a little — American Airlines is offering a round-trip fare from LAX to Daytona Beach, Fla., for $251.

The deal, which runs from Sept. 12 to Oct. 31, includes all taxes and fees.

A limited number of seats will be offered at this price. Tuesday departure is required, and return flights must be taken from Tuesday through Thursday. Other restrictions may apply.

Info: (800) 433-7300, www.aa.com

ALSO:

Save up to 25% on Priority Pass to airport lounges worldwide

New Royal Caribbean corkage fee may put a damper on your BYOB celebrations aboard ship

You could get booted from your next cruise if you ignore these rules

travel@latimes.com

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
64°