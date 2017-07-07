Sweden in the late fall? LAX to Stockholm for $399 round trip, all taxes and fees included

Does Sweden sound like a cool change of pace? United, Swiss and Lufthansa are offering a $399 round-trip fare, including all taxes and fees, from LAX to Stockholm.

The fare is for departures on Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays between Nov. 14 and March 14. Returns are on Wednesdays or Fridays and must take place by March 14.

A seven-night minimum stay is required. The deal is subject to availability; a holiday blackout will apply.

Info: United, (800) 864-8331; Swiss, (877) 359-7947; Lufthansa, (800) 645-3880.

Source: Airfarewatchdog

travel@latimes.com

