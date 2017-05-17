Yodel and swing like Tarzan at new floating mini-water park on Big Bear Lake

A new water attraction will be splashing around Big Bear Lake starting Memorial Day weekend. More novelty than game-changing activity, it might still be a way to wear out the kids on a warm summer afternoon.

It’s called Tarzan Boat, a mini-water park placed upon what is essentially a 34-foot-long pontoon boat, anchored 100 yards off shore in Fawnskin, on the north shore. Resting in 10 to 12 feet of water, it features various platforms and trampolines, and a rope that swings out over the lake for the whole Tarzan thing. A curvy tube slide rounds out the list of activities.

The watery jungle gym is run by Captain John’s Fawn Harbor and Marina, which ferries guests to it hourly, on the hour, using an electric, jungle-safari cruiser. The marina says two lifeguards are on board the Tarzan Boat at all times. Headfirst diving or flipping is not allowed, but twists and cannonballs are.

Participants 12 and under must be accompanied by a paying adult. Anyone 12 and under must pass a swim test.

It will be open May 27, through September. Tickets, which can be booked in advance, are $25 an hour and $40 for two hours. Private party rental rates are $480 and up.

Info: Captain John’s Fawn Harbor and Marina, 39369 North Shore Drive (Hwy. 38) in Fawnskin; (909) 366-5109, or FawnHarbor.com.

