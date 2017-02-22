Ready for a new roller bag? Trade in your old one and receive $50 to $100 credit toward a Briggs & Riley bag

If you’re ready to trade up for new roller bags, consider donating your old ones to the A Case for Giving program. For the third year, luggage maker Briggs & Riley is sponsoring the program that urges travelers to turn in their “gently used” roller bags that then are donated to charities in need.

Last year, the company collected 1,300 pieces of luggage that was passed on to the Ronald McDonald House, the Make a Wish Foundation and St. Jude Children’s Hospital, as well as women’s shelters, foster homes and homeless organizations.

You have until next Wednesday to trade in your bags.

And you receive something for your thoughtfulness too.

If you trade in a Briggs & Riley roller bag (upright, spinner or duffle), you receive a $100 credit toward a new Briggs & Riley bag. You’ll receive $50 credit if you bring in any roller bag brand.

Participating trade-in stores in Southern California include:

-- Sunsations Luggage stores at the Beverly Center, Topanga Plaza, Rancho Cucamonga, South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach and Fashion Island in Newport Beach.

-- H Savinar Luggage in Los Angeles (4625 W. Washington Blvd.) and Canoga Park.

-- Briggs & Riley at Kensington Luggage at Santa Monica Place in Santa Monica.

Info: A Case for Giving 2017

Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

