USS Iowa's new Battleship Flight lets you virtually fly a vintage helicopter

If you’ve ever wanted to fly a vintage helicopter, here’s your chance. The USS Battleship Iowa in San Pedro has added a new virtual-reality experience that allows visitors to take command of a Korean War-era chopper.

Battleship Flight: A Naval Aviation Experience gives visitors the feel of what it’s like to take off, fly and land a twin-rotor Piasecki HUP-2 Retriever.

To add to the virtual experience, there’s a fully restored HUP helicopter you can tour on the flight deck of the 1943 battleship and museum, now celebrating its fifth year on the L.A. waterfront.

Battleship Flight is part of the expanding self-guided tour aboard the Iowa. Ticket prices will remain the same, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for seniors and military, $11.95 for kids who are 6 to 11 years old; children 5 and younger are free. (Online buyers get a discount.)

You can pay an extra $8 for the Motion Flight Theater located on the dock next to the ship. Not a VR experience, the theater seats up to 16 and re-creates the movements seen on the screen in front of riders. There are six videos, so the adventure changes.

Info: USS Battleship Iowa, (877) 446-9261

ALSO

Taco crawl in Mexico City and other culinary adventures on this tour for singles

Cost of a sleeper bus ticket to San Francisco: $115. Not having to fly to LAX and deal with the airport: Priceless

Free admission to Honolulu museum during reenactment of World War II attack

CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel