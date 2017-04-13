Rooms at Nobu's Japanese-style Malibu inn are minimalist in style and pricey — $1,100 to $2,000 a night

Nobu Hospitality, known for its Japanese restaurants made famous by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, is set to open a new inn in Malibu on April 28. It’s the first in a series of high-end retreats known as ryokans, or traditional Japanese-style inns.

Nobu Ryokan Malibu has 16 rooms, each individually designed. This is a garden room. Nobu Ryokan Malibu Nobu Ryokan Malibu has 16 rooms, each individually designed. This is a garden room. Nobu Ryokan Malibu has 16 rooms, each individually designed. This is a garden room. (Nobu Ryokan Malibu)

Nobu Ryokan Malibu is at 22752 Pacific Coast Highway, next door to the Nobu restaurant. What was a 1950s-era motel overlooking Carbon Beach has been reimagined as a two-story site with 16 rooms.

An ocean-view room features neutral colors. Nobu Ryokan Malibu An ocean-view room features neutral colors. An ocean-view room features neutral colors. (Nobu Ryokan Malibu)

Each room has an individual design, with neutral colors and a sparse, minimalist style, according to a hotel statement.

Teak is the dominant wood in the bathroom. Nobu Ryokan Malibu Teak is the dominant wood in the bathroom. Teak is the dominant wood in the bathroom. (Nobu Ryokan Malibu)

Rooms feature tatami mats, limestone walls and teak soaking tubs in the bathrooms. The color palette in the rooms are described as neutral.

Nobu Ryokan Malibu overlooks Carbon Beach in Malibu. Nobu Ryokan Malibu Nobu Ryokan Malibu overlooks Carbon Beach in Malibu. Nobu Ryokan Malibu overlooks Carbon Beach in Malibu. (Nobu Ryokan Malibu)

Guests who want the all-Nobu experience get preferential reservations at the restaurant or may order through room service and dine in.

But traditional simplicity doesn’t come cheap. Room prices range from $1,100 to $2,000 a night, depending on when you go.

The courtyard at the Nobu Ryokan Malibu, a 16-room inn that used to be a motel. Nobu Ryokan Malibu The courtyard at the Nobu Ryokan Malibu, a 16-room inn that used to be a motel. The courtyard at the Nobu Ryokan Malibu, a 16-room inn that used to be a motel. (Nobu Ryokan Malibu)

The inn overlooks the beach and includes a 37-foot lap pool, fitness room and a relaxation deck that’s perfect for viewing sunsets. It also has a courtyard and garden with California native plants.

Inquiries for reservations are being accepted now. Go to Nobu Ryokan Inn online to learn more.

Nobu Ryokan Malibu has a deck dedicated to watching sunsets. Nobu Ryokan Malibu Nobu Ryokan Malibu has a deck dedicated to watching sunsets. Nobu Ryokan Malibu has a deck dedicated to watching sunsets. (Nobu Ryokan Malibu)

ALSO

The 6 best places to go for spring break for California wildflowers, beaches and baseball

Bachelorette party in the presidential suite at this Cabo San Lucas resort in Mexico

Your chance to see Southern California’s epic wildflower bloom is running out. Here’s where to go

Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Caption Far beyond Hawaii in the South Pacific, there's a forgotten American national park The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. Caption A Mammoth snow Giant snow dump in the Sierra Giant snow dump in the Sierra

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel