Get a 30% discount at luxury hotels from California to Maine

It’s always nice to linger longer on a summer getaway. Now a slew of luxury resorts from California to Maine will reward you with a discount of up to 30% when you stay at least three nights.

The deal: Stay More, Save More Summer Escapes from Destination Hotels offers discounts at hotels across the country. Savings vary from site to site in 15 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Properties in California include the Carmel Valley Ranch in Carmel, Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, Hotel de Anza in San Jose, and L’Auberge Del Mar in Del Mar.

The Wailea Beach Villas on Maui, Hawaii, and seven ski-centric resorts in Aspen and Vail, Colo., also are part of the sale too.

When: The offer is good through Sept. 10, based on availability.

Tested: I checked availability for the deal on random dates (July 28 to 31) at Carmel Valley Ranch. I found a studio with a king-sized bed and fireplace for $594 a night, plus $30 nightly resort fee and taxes. Without the discount, the best available rate on the same dates was as high as $700.

I checked July 23 to 26 at Resort at Squaw Creek in Olympic Valley, Calif., and found a forest view room with a king-sized bed for $199 a night (instead of $249), plus $25 nightly resort fee and taxes.

Midweek prices typically are lowest, which means you can score an even better value if you avoid weekends.

Info: Stay More, Save More Summer Escapes

