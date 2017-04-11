Bachelorette party in the presidential suite at this Cabo San Lucas resort in Mexico

If you’re looking for a place to throw a bachelorette party, here’s a deal at a Mexican resort that costs less than $100 a night per person.

Playa Grande Resort & Grand Spa in Mexico’s Cabo San Lucas puts your group in the presidential suite and adds some nice extras.

The deal: The Bachelorette Package requires a four-night minimum stay. Up to six guests stay in the resort’s two-bedroom presidential suite, which has a dining room, living room, blender (think margaritas), Jacuzzi, three bathrooms and a kitchen with a refrigerator, microwave and stove.

Each member of your party receives a 50-minute massage. The hotel throws in two bottles of Champagne to get the party started, and caps (one that says “Bride” and others that say “Team Bride”) to stoke the bonding.

Prices start at $541 a night — or $90 each per night, excluding a 29% hotel tax and service fees.

When: The offer is good through the end of the year, based on availability.

Tested: I found this deal available online from June 23 to 27 for the slightly higher price of $589. Even when you add on tax, the price comes out to $126 per person per night.

How much do you save? The usual price for the presidential suite starts at $1,104 a night, and massages cost $145 each.

Info: Playa Grande Resort & Grand Spa, No. 1 Colonia Centro, Cabo San Lucas; (800) 344-3349

Pool Playa Grande Resort & Grand Spa Pool Pool (Playa Grande Resort & Grand Spa)

Spa lobby Playa Grande Resort & Grand Spa Spa lobby Spa lobby (Playa Grande Resort & Grand Spa)

