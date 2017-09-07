Redondo Beach hotels offer a third night free for a close-to-home getaway

If you want to squeeze a bit more out of summer without going far, seven Redondo Beach hotels make it easy on your wallet. Stay any two nights between September and December, and receive a third night free.

The deal: The offer is good at Crowne Plaza Redondo Beach [300 N. Harbor Drive, (877) 834-3613], Hilton Garden Inn [2410 Marine Ave. (310) 727-9999], Homewood Suites [2430 Marine Ave., (310) 536-1209], Portofino Hotel & Marina [260 Portofino Way, (800) 468-4292], Residence Inn [2420 Marine Ave., 310-725-0108), Shade Hotel [655 N. Harbor Drive, (310) 921-8940, and the Redondo Beach Hotel [400 N. Harbor Drive, (310) 376-0746].

To get this deal, you book directly with the hotel and receive credit for the third night after your stay (the discount won't show up when you make a reservation).

Portafino Hotel & Marina Many rooms at the Portafino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach face the water. Many rooms at the Portafino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach face the water. (Portafino Hotel & Marina)

When: The offer is good through Dec. 31, subject to availability.

Details: I checked room prices online at some of the hotels for the weekend starting Oct. 6. I found a suite that sleeps four for $299 a night at Shade Hotel and a room at Portofino Hotel for $232 a night. (Prices don't include tax and fees.)

Info: Contact individual hotels to make a reservation or with questions.

ALSO

Napa Valley tops this list of the 12 most romantic places to visit in America

Party like it's 1717 on a Danube River cruise celebrating Maria Theresa of Austria

Did you fall in love with totality? Next total solar eclipse comes to the U.S. in less than 2,420 days

CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel