Redondo Beach hotels offer a third night free for a close-to-home getaway

If you want to squeeze a bit more out of summer without going far, seven Redondo Beach hotels make it easy on your wallet. Stay any two nights between September and December, and receive a third night free.
The deal: The offer is good at Crowne Plaza Redondo Beach [300 N. Harbor Drive, (877) 834-3613], Hilton Garden Inn [2410 Marine Ave. (310) 727-9999], Homewood Suites [2430 Marine Ave., (310) 536-1209], Portofino Hotel & Marina [260 Portofino Way, (800) 468-4292], Residence Inn [2420 Marine Ave., 310-725-0108), Shade Hotel [655 N. Harbor Drive, (310) 921-8940, and the Redondo Beach Hotel [400 N. Harbor Drive, (310) 376-0746].
To get this deal, you book directly with the hotel and receive credit for the third night after your stay (the discount won't show up when you make a reservation).
When: The offer is good through Dec. 31, subject to availability.
Details: I checked room prices online at some of the hotels for the weekend starting Oct. 6. I found a suite that sleeps four for $299 a night at Shade Hotel and a room at Portofino Hotel for $232 a night. (Prices don't include tax and fees.)
Info: Contact individual hotels to make a reservation or with questions.
