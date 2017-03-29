See Ecuador through the lens of a wildlife photographer

Follow wildlife photographer Dan Suzio on an intensive 12-day tour to Ecuador, home to more than 1,600 species of birds. Highlights include 10 days of photography at seven birding locations, including habitats on both sides of the Andes.
Among the destinations are Mt. Antisana, where participants will have an opportunity to film an Andean condor, one of the largest flying birds in the world, and the Quijos Valley, western headwaters of the Amazon basin and home to 32 species of hummingbirds.
Other activities include a visit to the Otavalo Indian market.
Enrollment is limited to five.
Dates: Oct.4-15
Price: $3,995 per person, double occupancy; single supplement $395. Includes 11 nights’ lodging, most meals, entrance fees, in-country transportation, English-speaking guides and photo instruction. International airfare not included.
Info: Dan Suzio
