Comic: One artist’s reflections on the present circumstances in Ecuador

The ongoing situation in Ecuador weighs heavily on my mind, given that it’s where I spent my childhood and formative years, shaping my identity and sense of belonging. The news of violence unfolding in a place so dear to me fills me with profound sadness and concern. In response, I feel compelled to find a way to articulate and share my thoughts and sentiments about these distressing events.

Vanessa Shive is an Ecuadorean illustrator and visual artist living in the Bay Area. Her work is “costumbrista” and whimsical. She is captivated by the intricate stories that unfold within everyday scenes, where seemingly mundane moments come alive with the magic of personal histories and collective memories.

