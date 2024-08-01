Advertisement
De Los

Comic: One artist’s reflections on the present circumstances in Ecuador

Illustration of a hand playing cards, a candle and wine glass
(Vanessa Shive / For De Los)
By Vanessa Shive
Share via

The ongoing situation in Ecuador weighs heavily on my mind, given that it’s where I spent my childhood and formative years, shaping my identity and sense of belonging. The news of violence unfolding in a place so dear to me fills me with profound sadness and concern. In response, I feel compelled to find a way to articulate and share my thoughts and sentiments about these distressing events.

The prevailing security situation in Ecuador has cast a shadow over my fond memories of growing up in the country
While the beauty of Ecuador is undeniable, the challenges were ever-present
Caution became ingrained in my daily life — a series of rules and warnings aimed at safeguarding against potential crime
Advertisement
These precautions weren't abstract guidelines. It meant leaving my phone at home in case it got stolen.
ensuring any valuable items remained at home and forgoing short walks alone
Despite the constraints, there was always a sense of gratitude for the freedom to pursue education and work
However, the recent surge in violence has irreversibly altered the contours of my home
Challenging the very essence of the liberties I once took for granted
The atmosphere is full of uncertainty and has created a backdrop that makes it increasingly challenging to live.
Advertisement
I am optimistic about the prospect of change. I believe that our nation will emerge even stronger than before.

Vanessa Shive is an Ecuadorean illustrator and visual artist living in the Bay Area. Her work is “costumbrista” and whimsical. She is captivated by the intricate stories that unfold within everyday scenes, where seemingly mundane moments come alive with the magic of personal histories and collective memories.

More to Read

De Los

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement