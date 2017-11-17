Sneak peek at holiday weather: Snow in the Sierra (for now), dry conditions across most of nation

Snow has been falling on Sierra resorts since early Thursday morning, building hopes that mega-resorts such as Mammoth Mountain can be fully open for the holiday week.

As of late Thursday, a half-foot of wet snow had fallen at Main Lodge at Mammoth, with two feet or more reported at the summit. Top-to-bottom runs may open as early as this weekend, the resort said.

Peter Morning / Mammoth Mountain Plows were out Thursday in Mammoth Lakes. Plows were out Thursday in Mammoth Lakes. (Peter Morning / Mammoth Mountain)

Peter Morning / Mammoth Mountain Resort workers clear the decks. Resort workers clear the decks. (Peter Morning / Mammoth Mountain)

The most optimistic projections called for up to four feet at the top of the mountain by the time the storm was done. More rain and snow is expected Monday in the Eastern Sierra.

Will it last? The sloppy system was warmer than resorts would like, and though the mountain was coated, temps reached almost 40. On Thursday, the village of Mammoth Lakes was seeing mostly rain.

The system was also hitting Lake Tahoe in Northern California, where Heavenly Mountain opens Friday with more than a foot of snow to work with. Northstar, which opens on Thanksgiving, reported 18 inches at the top.

For road conditions, call the Caltrans hotline: (800) 427-7623.

California drivers and their counterparts across the country can expect some busy highways this holiday week. AAA predicts that approximately 1.4-million more travelers will be on the road this year than last.

For the most part, the National Weather Service is predicting decent driving conditions across the nation through Thanksgiving.

Traveling this holiday? Get the forecast for your destination here.

Some long-range forecasts, by region:

The upper Midwest, including Chicago, Minneapolis and Detroit, are expected to be chilly but dry through the holiday, with highs in the 30s. Rain may roll into the region on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Rainy in New York this weekend, then skies clearing, with partial sun and 40s and 50s through the holiday. Boston may see some rain Wednesday, but temperatures will hover in the 40s and 50s. Washington expects sunny skies and temps in the 50s through the end of next week.

Seattle and Portland are both expecting rain for much of next week, with highs in the mid-50s.

Atlanta expecting mostly clear skies for the next week, with highs of about 60. New Orleans is expecting rain Tuesday, Wednesday and next Friday, with temperatures in the 60s.

For Mammoth Lakes, from the National Weather Service:

Friday

Snow likely before 10 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 46. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. A chance of snow after 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Monday

A chance of rain and snow before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Thanksgiving

Rain possible, with highs in mid-50s

