Your California Bucket List: San Francisco's painted ladies, San Diego's green flashes, Convict Lake's rainbows and more.
Fast cars, slow food on tour of Italy's car country

Anne Harnagel
Get behind the wheel of Italy’s luxury vehicles on Zicasso’s 10-day tour of Emilia-Romagna’s “Motor Valley.”

Highlights includes Modena, home to Maserati and Pagani; Bologna, home to Lamborghini and Ducati motorbikes; and Maranello, home to Ferrari.

Participants will tour the factories and museums of the five brands; experience a Maserati, Lamborghini and Ferrari on private drives and on a race track; and test their skill as a Formula 1 pit crew member during a simulation.

Once they roll to a stop, participants can savor fresh Parmesan on a dairy farm, sample fresh Parma ham and aged balsamic vinegars, and learn to craft specialty pastas.

Dates: Available year-round

Price: From $4,129 per person, double occupancy. Includes nine nights’ accommodations, breakfast included; most meals, five test drives, guided factory and museum tours, cooking class and tastings. International airfare not included.

Info: Zicasso

