Fast cars, slow food on tour of Italy's car country

Get behind the wheel of Italy’s luxury vehicles on Zicasso’s 10-day tour of Emilia-Romagna’s “Motor Valley.”
Highlights includes Modena, home to Maserati and Pagani; Bologna, home to Lamborghini and Ducati motorbikes; and Maranello, home to Ferrari.
Participants will tour the factories and museums of the five brands; experience a Maserati, Lamborghini and Ferrari on private drives and on a race track; and test their skill as a Formula 1 pit crew member during a simulation.
Once they roll to a stop, participants can savor fresh Parmesan on a dairy farm, sample fresh Parma ham and aged balsamic vinegars, and learn to craft specialty pastas.
Dates: Available year-round
Price: From $4,129 per person, double occupancy. Includes nine nights’ accommodations, breakfast included; most meals, five test drives, guided factory and museum tours, cooking class and tastings. International airfare not included.
Info: Zicasso
